Speech to Text for Kid Meets Vice President Pence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the airport. one lucky 5-year-old got to meet vice president pence today during his visit to huntsville. isaac langbehn and his mom ginny were some of the first people to greet the vice president to the rocket city. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live with what isaac is saying about the unique encounter. scottie? 5-year-old isaac langbehn was thrilled to meet vice president pence today. his mom says she hopes it's something he'll never forget. aac langbehn, met vice president pence "i like seeing mars, because i like seeing red planets." scottie kay "do you think you'll go to mars one day?" isaac langbehn, met vice president pence "yeah, but when i grow up." future astronaut isaac langbehn says he's seen a lot of planets, but today he saw something else. isaac langbehn, met vice president pence "vice president. he's second in charge of the united states." even with a newly-missing tooth, isaac longbehn is all smiles after getting the chance to meet vice president mike pence. he describes the experience in one word: isaac langbehn, met vice president pence "great!" and what better way to welcome the vice president to rocket city than to be dressed in a flight suit. ginny langbehn, met vice president pence "he said 'oh my goodness, we have a little astronaut here.' and he walked over and asked who his parent was, and asked me if he could pick him up. he actually lifted him to the top of the fence and was holding him, and we got a picture." isaac's mom ginny say it was an out-of-this-world experience. ginny langbehn, met vice president pence "seeing the plane land at huntsville international and just the magnitude of the motorcade, him himself, and allowing my son to go and meet him, it was a very special day for us." and isaac has a message for the vice president. isaac langbehn, met vice president pence "thank you for coming to huntsville!" talk about how they got the opportunity to meet pence reporting live in huntsville, sk, waay 31