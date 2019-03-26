Speech to Text for vp PENCE

right now at midday-- you're looking at video of air force two landing at the huntsville international airport. vice president mike pence's plane landed in the rocket city about an hour ago-- you can see he took the time to meet with people at the airport-- even took some pictures with people gathered to see him.. and a live look right now inside at the u-s space and rocket center-- that's where the vice president is right now... he's leading the fifth national space council meeting that's currently underway. thank you for joining us at midday. i'm alyssa martin. and i'm bill young. this morning waay 31 has team coverage of the vice president's visit. we have two reporters inside the space and rocket center covering the vice president's speech-- one along i-565 monitoring traffic and another at the airport where the vice president landed. let's kick things off with waay 31's dan shaffer who's inside the the space and rocket center. dan. right now-- waay 31's steven dilszen is outside huntsville's international airport where he's been since 5 am for our morning show. steven-- what can you tell us about the vice president's arrival? waay 31's sydney martin is live along i-565 at the space and rocket center where traffic is shut down this morning for the vice president's arrival. sydney. our team coverage continues right now with waay 31's greg privett. he's also inside the space and rocket center where the vice president will speak shortly-- greg. nasa has a long and rich history with the city of huntsville-- and today-- the marshall space flight center is just one of three main nasa hubs in the u-s. it was 1960 when the marshall space flight center first opened. and since then-- the center has provided mission-critical design, development of the launch system and exploration for space missions. many of the saturn rockets and the lunar roving vehicle were created in the rocket city at the marshall space flight center-- with dr. wernher von braun leading up the creation of the rockets. today-- rocket engines are still created at marshall-- and the international space station is monitored from right here in the rocket city. and this summer marks the 50th anniversary of the historic apollo 11 mission to the moon. to mark the occasion-- the u-s space and rocket center is sprucing up their iconic saturn rocket replica on the side of i- 565. the 1 point 3 million dollar project included washing the steel structure, scraping and repairing rust spots, priming and re-painting the entire almost 400-foot rocket! it's been a challenging job made even more difficult by alabama's uncertain weather! travis klosinski "this is the first week we've been on this job where we've actually stayed seven days in a row since december!" workers are confident they will meet their deadline of april first and this local landmark will look better than ever ready for her close-up in july.