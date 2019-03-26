Speech to Text for LawCall: Car Wrecks and Brain Injuries

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and we'll pull them out for shows just like in. michael timberlake is here from siniard, timberlake & league getting us started >> michael timberlake: good to be here. >> sharon doviet: talking about brain injuries, particularly car crashes, how you get an insurance company to pay for this. you think, that's simple, you've got brain damage. but it's not always that easy to prove >> michael timberlake: obviously you have a severe closed head injury or something like that that is apparently, then that is one thing, but what we see a lot is from car crashes especially is our mild traumatic brain injuries that can come from an airbag injury. it doesn't have to -- you don't have to hit the windshields. or it could be that you hit the headrest our your seat breaks. typically what you see in these things you may or may not have loss of consciousness at the scene, but afterwards you have persistent headache, you can't concentrate, you have blurred vision or you may be nauseous, or you may really have some serious changes in your mood. you may be irritable or you may not be reasonable about some things. and those are things you kind of look at and you try to diagnose that. the difficulty in that is some of the standard scans you see, basic mri or cat scan doesn't necessarily show evidence of these types of injuries. a lot of it is going to see the right doctors, going to see a neurologist that can pick up the clinical symptoms of this and/or potentially getting to the right medical treatment so you can get a scan that can show the damage >> sharon doviet: and getting the