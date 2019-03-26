Speech to Text for LawCall: Spring Break car Wrecks

question about any legal topic to lawcall@waaytv.com. getting us started tommy siniard is here from -- >> tommy siniard: hey, miss sharon. >> sharon doviet: good to see you. it is nearly spring break time >> tommy siniard: i can never remember a wetter winter. maybe there never has been >> sharon doviet: i don't remember one. maybe there hasn't been. maybe people are taking a trip they've been putting off. when you're out of state or the other person is from out of state, does that change your rights? >> tommy siniard: yes, it can because the law varies from state to state, like the law in tennessee is markedly different than alabama, mississippi, florida. what you do in a wreck out of state is not markedly different. the first thing you need to do is get medical treatment, if you need it. you know, don't worry about your claims. your first thing your health. and then, you know, to the extent you or a family member can, take pictures and get the names of witnesses and talk and find out who the police officer is and things such as that, and contact an attorney to find out what your rights are. we don't charge forgiving basic information and most good personal injury firms don't either. i would like to say we're the only one, but you've got to be smart. pictures are worth 1,000 words. it's kind of -- you've just had a wreck and have bruising and in the hospital taking pictures,