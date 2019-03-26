Speech to Text for LawCall: Signing A Release

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it, but a lot of people do and we'll take your calls tonight >> sharon doviet: we're going to start with opening statements talk about signing a release, like if you've got an insurance claim and you signed a piece of paper that is a release, what have you you signed. >> will league: any time you're resolve ag claim without taking it to a judge or jury, oftentimes the insurance company will send you a release, which basically closing your claim, you can make no further claims, medical property damage, any others. once you sign that release, it's like a guillotine falling and your claim is own. sew you want to -- your claim is over. so you want to make sure the release outlines accurately all the things you agreed to. oftentimes we handle automobile accident cases where the release is sent to the client for property damage but sometimes it releases any and all claims. once the client signs the release, it's over. whether they intended to settle property damage only, the injury claim portion is resolved as well. so any time you're signing a release, you what want to make sure you checked it twice, three times, consulted with an attorney, because name of the fame for the insurance carrier is get your name on the release and they want to do it sooner rather than later. if