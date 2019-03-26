Speech to Text for Mike Pence in Huntsville Today

happening today -- in just hours, vice president mike pence is flying to huntsville to discuss the country's future in space exploration. vice president pence will be leading the fifth national space council meeting at the u.s. space and rocket center. this morning - we have team coverage - bringing you the latest on the vice president's visit to the rocket city. we start now with waay31's steven dilsizian, who joins us live at the huntsville international airport as he waits for the arrival of air force two. im here outside of the private jet terminal at the huntsville international airport, where vice president mike pence is set to arrive later this morning. take vo: the national space council informs the white house on what the nation's current goals are in space exploration and pence chairs that council. this meeting will focus on the trump administration's space plans looking forward into the future. we do not know specifically what pence will be talking this will be the first time the rocket city is hosting the national space council. vice president pence is expected to arrive in air force two around 10 this morning. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.