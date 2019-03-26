Speech to Text for Vice President Mike Pence in Huntsville Today

happening today -- vice president mike pence is headed to huntsville for the fifth national space council meeting where he will talk about the future of human space exploration. this morning - we have team coverage - bringing you the latest on the vice president's visit to the rocket city. we start now with waay31's steven dilsizian, who is live at the huntsville international airport as he waits for the arrival of air force two. im here outside of the private jet terminal at the huntsville international airport, where vice president mike pence is set to arrive later this morning. take vo: the national space council informs the white house on what the nation's current goals are in space exploration and pence chairs that council. this meeting will focus on the trump administration's space plans looking forward into the future. we do not know specifically what pence will be talking about, but in his tweet, he says quote "we will return americans to the moon, put astronauts on mars, and carry america's commitment to freedom into this new frontier." . this will be the first time the rocket city is hosting the national space council. vice president pence is expected to arrive in air force two around 10 this morning. reporting live in huntsville