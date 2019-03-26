Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. happening today -- vice president mike pence is headed to huntsville this morning for the fifth national space council meeting where he will talk about the future of human space exploration. this is the first time the national space council will be held in huntsville. the vice president is expected to land around 10 this morning. and we'll have team coverage all day right here on waay 31 of the vice presidents visit to huntsville. . we have several reporters covering the v- p's visit starting in our midday newscast all the way through 6 tonight-- right here on waay 31 news. arab city offices will close at one tomorrow afternoon for the funeral of a city employee killed in a car crash. nicki penn died saturday after the car in which she was riding was t-boned by a pickup. the driver of the truck which hit penn's car - jeremy jones could face additional charges. the limestone county narcotics unit has launched a community facebook page designed to keep people informed of drug busts. people can use the narcotics unit facebook page to get in touch with investigators and to give them tips that could lead to the arrest of drug dealers. the madison county emergency management agency is switching notification systems! the e-m-a will start using "civic ready" to send out emergency and weather alerts throughout the area. you will need to sign up for civic ready to get the e-m-a alerts for madison county. to find out how - go to our website at waay tv dot com and click on this story on our home page. facebook announced the take down of more than 2600 pages, groups and accounts on its platform and instagram. it said these accounts were "engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior." facebook says they were connected to russia, iran, macedonia and kosovo. posts go back to december 2013. part of the problem is the reach. about 1.4 million accounts followed one or more pages on facebook. the bump stock ban officially goes into effect today. the government allowed owners 90 days to get rid of them. a bump stock lets you shoot a semi-automatic gun as if it was automatic! the las vegas shooter used one in the attack where he killed 58 people. the association of the u-s army's "global force symposium" kicks off at the von braun center today. the exhibits will open at seven and the event runs through thursday. the event will have tanks, military gear, guns and ammo that you can see or hold. there will be a panel on the u-s army futures command and the army