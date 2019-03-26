Clear

Breaking News Center: Facebook Takes Down 2600 Posts From Russia, Iran

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith reports on Facebook's and Instagram's announcement that they have taken down more than 2600 pages, groups and accounts "engaged in inauthentic behavior"

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 7:21 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Breaking News Center: Facebook Takes Down 2600 Posts From Russia, Iran

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of drug dealers. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past hour --facebook announced --more than 2600 pages, groups and accounts --"engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior on facebook and instagram" --iran, russia, macedonia and kosovo --about 1.4 million accounts followed one or more of these pages, --around 38,000 accounts followed one or more of these instagram accounts. --sharing findings of investigation with us authorities
