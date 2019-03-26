Speech to Text for Coyotes spotted in south Huntsville neighborhood

devices. new tonight... take a look at this video sent to us by a waay 31 viewer... a coyote walked right up to her door - in broad daylight! it didn't attack or cause any trouble - but for the homeowner it got way too close ... waay 31's sarah singleterry talked to people in one south huntsville neighborhood who tell us they are seeing and hearing a lot of coyote activity - and they are taking precautions sarah? tonight people in this neighborhood are taking extra care to bring their small pets inside because as you saw in that video ... these coyotes aren't afraid to get close ... lynn swofford "it was too close for comfort." lynn swofford is a bit unnerved after her door bell camera caught a coyote creeping up to her front porch in broad daylight! ls "it was freaky and scary. it's right on my porch, and my porch is just right here outside the front door." while swofford nearly came face to face with a coyote ... her neighbor missy mccormick heard their howl ... she said shes heard more than one coyote from inside her house ... missy mccormick "it was eerie. i know they're howling and i'm protected because i'm in my house, but knowing that they can get that close to me is scary. " huntsville animal services director karen sheppard told me even when they're close ... its incredibly rare for a coyote to attack a person unprovoked ... sheppard said seeing a coyote in a city is like seeing a deer or raccoon ... they're that common! she said they're only a threat to cats and small dogs ... which mccormick and swofford both have ... mm "i'm not worried too much about them getting over the fence, i'm just worried about them trying to dig into it and going underneath." ls "i didn't want them jumping the fence to come get my puppy." this neighborhood backs right up to redstone arsenal which is one of the three places sheppard says coyotes tend to make their homes in huntsville ... but she said said they're just looking for food ... so to deter them from coming to your house ... you should bring any pet food inside before you go to bed tonight .. live in hsv ss waay 31