Speech to Text for Bucks hosting mustangs for soccer showdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. to the soccer field, buckhorn hosting madison academy, mustangs emery mills passes it to number 13 shellby lytle. lytle kick it and it's deflected by buckhorn's peyton bowman. mustangs with the ball again ashley ferguson takes the shot but bowman is there to stop it. emery mills again kicks it this time to ashley ferguson who hits it hard at peyton bowman but she doesn't let that one in either. three big saves for freshman goalie... final score...mutangs