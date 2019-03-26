Clear

Bucks hosting mustangs for soccer showdown

Buckhorn versus Madison Academy for soccer showdown

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Bucks hosting mustangs for soccer showdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. to the soccer field, buckhorn hosting madison academy, mustangs emery mills passes it to number 13 shellby lytle. lytle kick it and it's deflected by buckhorn's peyton bowman. mustangs with the ball again ashley ferguson takes the shot but bowman is there to stop it. emery mills again kicks it this time to ashley ferguson who hits it hard at peyton bowman but she doesn't let that one in either. three big saves for freshman goalie... final score...mutangs
Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events