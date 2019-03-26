Speech to Text for Wheelchair basketball team nationals bound

another basketball team playing on the national stage, its the u-a-h wheelchair basketball team, they're off to nationals. uah's ability sport network program put together this team just three years ago to encourage middle and high school students with disabilities to get active. for the last three years this chargers team has qualified for the national tournament. we talked with a-s-n program director david kyle and he says this tournament is so much bigger than just the game of wheelchair basketball. primarily, i think it's exciting for the athletes themselves because they can now see themselves going to colege, maybe playing wheelchair basketball in college. there's several universities that have that as an option. but there's also being exposed to the larger community of people with disabilities and seeing hey it's nortmal to be active and to play sports. the chargers leave on thursday to head up to illinois for the tournament. if you or someone you know wants to learn more about the a-s-n program, you can find a link on our website, waay tv