The Key to Security

you hear about the security of technology...but what you the technology of security? waay-31 anchor bill young digs deeper into the safety of a phone app, that uses technology to deliver a duplicate key to your front door. bill "it is where your keys and your cell phone meet. an app called key me. you take a picture of your key - submit it - and you're sent a duplicate. could that be a recipe for crime? i went to the founder and a local locksmith to get to both sides of this "key" issue. brooks lock and key opened in decatur in 1971. john david orr bought the business in 2004. he's watched the evolution of the locksmith industry. even in 16 years, yes, there's been a lot of changes. his concern in this evolution is the rise of phone apps and kiosks which allow someone to copy a key with zero human interaction. anything automated is convenient...but with convenience you lose some security. greg marsh founded the app "key me" six years ago. you scan a key with your phone - send off the picture - and receive a copy by mail. they also have 2000 kiosks nationwide. via facetime, he argued his service goes even farther in enhancing security compared to a traditional locksmith. for every key we make, we have a transaction history of the keys. we have accountability with a financial history for someone to log-in. the app specifically has been designed to only scan off the keychain - blank paper, three inches away, flip, scan. you have to have full possession of the key. a fly by won't work. as for orr - a member of the alabama association of locksmiths - his concern is what happens as the industry continues to evolve... our job is to protect the consumer. if you have an automated machine which you can text or e-mail, there is no way we can regulate that. orr said - in his opinion - if you're worried about someone getting ahold of your keys, get ones which can't be duplicated. these are keys for which there are no blanks, so it can't be copied with an app, a kiosk, or a locksmith. i asked marsh about what customer information is stored by keyme. they don't store the address or credit card information for a customer after the order is complete. however, the information they do store to link an order to a customer is a quote, "encrypted mathematical representation of key geometric information." meaning it would be virtually useless to a hacker. b-y waay-31 news