Speech to Text for Narcotics Unit Facebook Page

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

car off the road.. new details... the narcotics unit with the limestone county sheriff's office has launched a new community facebook page. with this new page, investigators say they'll be able to keep folks informed of all of their drug busts. people can use the page to give them tips as well. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live with reaction from those in limestone county who've just learned about the new resource. scottie? everyone i've talked to seems to be in favor of the new tool. all you have to do is go to facebook, type in limestone county sheriff's office narcotics unit, and the page will pop up. there, you can see pictures of recent drug busts, and either message or email investigators with any tips you might have. lori masonia, lives in limestone county "addiction takes down everybody who loves the addict." lori masonia runs a support group for folks who struggle with drug addiction. lori masonia, lives in limestone county "addiction has affected my family greatly over the years, and there are not enough resources out there to educate people." masonia uses a facebook page to talk with friends and families of drug addicts to try and get their loved ones help, so when she heard the narcotics unit at the limestone county sheriff's office is creating a page to hopefully get more drugs off the streets, she was thrilled. lori masonia, lives in limestone county "it is a critical time for that kind of tool to be used, because i don't think people realize that drugs do not discriminate." those with the narcotics unit tell me the facebook page will allow them to show the community exactly what they're doing to combat the ongoing drug problem. jamie king, investigator "we'll be showing everything from just a small traffic stop where we got a complaint to our trafficking cases." so far this year, the narcotics unit has made 52 drug arrests in limestone county. that's compared to only 29 at this time last year. investigator jamie king says there's been a particular increase in using and dealing meth in the county. jamie king, investigator "that's affecting every family. you'd be surprised whose children, whose spouses, whose relatives are using meth. and i hope this facebook page is a way for those relatives and friends to connect with us, let us know what's going on and how we can help." masonia thinks the facebook page will be very successful. lori masonia, lives in limestone county "any lead that they can get is never too small. you might not think that it's importanta person might not think that what they're reporting is important, but that one lead could save a life." masonia says she's looking forward to following the narcotic unit's new facebook page, and she hopes others in the county will do the same. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news