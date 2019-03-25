Speech to Text for Spring Park in Tuscumbia Reopens After Flooding

tonight spring park in tuscumbia has re-opened after february's damaging floods. this video from the waay 31 skytracker was taken shortly after all of that rain fell -- just to give you an idea of how bad it was! tonight -- the main attractions - the roller coaster, train and carousel - are still closed. waay31's breken terry tells us how much it's going to cost of fix the park, hoglan- we were driving through here and we seen the park and they said hey we wanna stop and play. the number one question bob hoglan's kids had for us is why there was caution tape up around spring park's attractions. hoglan- it is kind of disappointing to see the train and everything down due to flooding. the electronics on the carousel, train, and roller coaster were all underwater. it's going to cost about 300,000 to fix and that estimate doesn't include repairs to roads leading into the park. altogether, it could cost half a million dollars to fix everything. city officials told waay31 they are still waiting to see if the governor will petition the president for a federal disaster declaration in the hopes the city doesn't have to shoulder 100-percent of the cost. hoglan- it's a beautiful park but you can tell it sustained some damage. hoglan tells us next time he brings his kids to spring park he hopes everything is open so they can get the full experience. hoglan- hopefully they will be able to pay for it somehow even if they have to reach out for donations from the citizens. it's unclear when these attractions could be reparied and up running again but the parks playground and other areas are open. right now, cities impacted by the flooding are tallying up their damage. there's no time frame of when the governor might ask for assistance. live in tuscumbia bt waay31.