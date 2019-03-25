Clear

Chandler Tygard named North Jackson Head Football Coach

Former Madison Academy assistant gets head coaching job

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

north jackson gets a new coach just before spring ball. chandler tygard comes to the chiefs from madison academy... its his first head coaching job and tygard is walking in to an elite program in stevenson.. he told the times free press quote, "this is the sixth-winningest program in the state of alabama, so that says a lot about their trust in me for this to be my first head coaching job." he takes over for mark rose who left
