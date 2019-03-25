Speech to Text for SEC Teams Still in Tournament

with what we can expect from the teams.. 42 hours of basketball happened this weekend. we entered the last thursday with 68 teams now we are down to 16, four of which come from the sec, lsu, kentucky, tennessee and auburn. its the third time in confereence history four teams are still dancing for weekend number two. im going to focus in on auburn and tennessee. auburn, just straight dominant over a blue blood kansas program. 89-75 final score. now they have unc friday at 6:30 pm. bruce pearl said this morning in an radio interview that auburn is very simiilar to north carolina, because both teams are hard to stop in transition. both teams put up high scores... pearl added what makes this auburn team special is they've taken control, he says he can call timeouts, draw up plays, but its his players who look at each other and say, we need three stops in a row lets get it. and tenneseee blew a 25 point lead against iowa, but the vols pulled out the overtime win in columbus yesterday. now tennesee faces the thired seeded purdue boilermakers. tennesee will have to take care of the ball better to advance to the elite 8, they had 11 turnovers in the second half sunday against iowa...vols tip off 6:29 friday in louisville. seeing the four sec teams in the sweet 16 plays in to alabama letting go of avery johnson. over the past five years, the sec has turned into a tough basketball conference, having tennesee, lsu, auburn and kentucky all making it this far, mind you three of these are huge alabama rivals, the tide is wanting to be on their level, and parting with avery johnson is just the university saying we won't settle for n-i-t appearences anymore. its a shift of expectation i don't think many sec basketball fans saw coming, but hey they're not mad