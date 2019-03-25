Speech to Text for Huntsville Volunteer Group Returns from Lee Co.

a volunteer group from huntsville is now back after helping tornado victims in lee county. the group, prepare and respond, went to beauregard over the weekend to help clean up. waay 31's casey albritton talked to volunteers to get an idea of what the conditions are like in lee county. casey? the volunteers i spoke to here at the rock family worship center told me the cleanup in lee county is almost done...but that means the re- building process is just beginning. danny walker/ volunteer "one family in particular lost everything. it's a mother, father, and daughter...and all were thrown from the home." danny walker is one of the volunteers with prepare and respond, a group from huntsville that helps victims of natural disaster. he says people in lee county lost everything. danny walker/ volunteer "we were asked to move the home to the road...so it's not just the construction material, but also all their household items, their personal affairs, so it's kind of tough." prepare and respond volunteers removed trees from houses and helped salvage household items. danny walker/ volunteer "we actually found a dress that she had. we were piling things up that looked like they might want to keep and she was so happy that they found this little black dress." the group focused on a few families at a time. danny walker/ volunteer "it was emotional for them to see their whole life being taken to the road." the volunteers returned to huntsville sunday night...and say after seeing all that needs to be done, they'll be back soon to help rebuild. danny walker/ volunteer "it's going to take a long time to rebuild and recover." prepare and respond is looking for people who can fix some of their heavy equipment that was damaged while they were working in lee county...those people can reach out to the rock family worship center. the group says they hope to head back out there to start rebuilding homes over the next couple of months. reporting live in huntsville, casey albritton waay 31 news.