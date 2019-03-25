Speech to Text for Church Fire in Gurley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

where they are, call boaz police. a madison county church is now being offered a temporary place of worship, after fire heavily damaged ther building. the fire broke out yesterday afternoon at mount pisgah seventh day adventist church. it's just off highway 72 in gurley. waay 31's sydney martin is live this afternoon to show us how the church is moving forward. sydney? dan, najahe- i talked with the church's pastor this afternoon he told me they've been offered gurley town hall's meeting room for their church services.. the pastor told me they still have to go check out the space to see if it's big enough.. but people who attend this church told me they're relieved it seems like they have somewhere to go. joy cavins, church member, "over 30 years i went to a church in huntsville. to come out here..it's relaxing to come out here." joy cavins is a member of mount pisgah seventh day adventist church. she told me she was in disbelief to hear about sunday's fire. joy cavins, church member, "real strange. shocking too. because things were just fine when we left here yesterday." for the first time monday she saw what's left of the church she started attending about 3 years ago joy cavins, church member, "it could have happened while we were here." the church's pastor told me there is smoke damage in the sanctuary.... but the fellowship hall has fire and water damage. cavins' told me she still thankful none of the church's 20 members were hurt.. joy cavins, church member,"we are thankful for god protecting our life and just knowing he protects and is in control of everything." and she's comforted knowing they might be able to worship in a meeting room in gurley's town hall less than a mile away. joy cavins, church member,"i thought we were going to have to look for a place but for it to be offered to us that's very wonderful." now i've reached out to the state fire marshal's office twice today to find out if they have determined a cause for this fire..i'm still waiting to hear back this afternoon. live in hsv sm waay 31