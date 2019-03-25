Speech to Text for Florence Starts Repaving Roads

new this evening... the gas tax increase will nearly double the amount of money florence gets from the state! when the tax hike goes into effect, the city will get an additional 280-thousand dollars a year. that will bring the total to 600-thousand from the state. waay 31's breken terry found out ... it's a drop in the bucket compared to how much the city spends. look live: i'm here on alexander street in florence and this road was recently repaved as a part of the cities 1.4 million dollar repaving project. taylor- it was pretty bad it was one of the worst ones in the city and really in need to repaving. james taylor lives on alexander street in florence and tells us he's happy to have a newly repaved road. taylor- it's a lot smoother and it's a lot safer on vehicles. it's great. it took the city only two days to repave this road. it's a part of their repaving project where they will tackle the city's worst roads in phase one of the project. phase two will be repaving mall road. they total --- million dollars, far more than the 600-thousand dollars the city will ultimately get from the state, after the gas tax hike goes into effect. that money will fund future projects. taylor- it needs to be done. it really does, all over the state but especially right here in north alabama. look live tag: the city has about nine more streets to repave before phase one of their project is complete. city officials tell us they could start repaving mall city officials tell us they could start repaving mall road