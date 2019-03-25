Speech to Text for Six Million Dollar Improvement Project for School in Gurley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 5.. major upgrades are coming to one madison county school to help improve students' learning experience.. we learned it's just the beginning of improvements for schools throughout the district. central school which is located in gurley along ryland pike is receiving a new dining hall, kitchen, upgraded carpool line along with offices and restrooms. waay 31's sydney martin stopped by the school today and learned how the six million dollar project is going to give the school some much needed space. syd, "construction is underway for the new dining hall at central school. the madison county school district tells me this will allow for students to eat closer to lunch time...and have a better learning experience." kerry wilkerson, madison county schools, "we start serving kids 10:15 -10:30 in the morning. that's early. and we have to do that because we can't fit them in the dining room." kerry wilkerson is the chief operating officer for madison county schools. he told me getting kids fed lunch closer to noon at central school is a priority for the district. kerry wilkerson, madison county schools, "it sounds like it's just a lunch room. it's not just a lunch room it's a dining room and a kitchen and it's going to give something to the kids that they haven't had in a lot of years and they've really needed." one parent who's preparing for his son to attend the school next year told me he's excited for the improvements. john light, parent"it benefits him i guess. goes to a lunch at a better time and gets the best education possible." the six million dollar project is using funds from the 56 million dollars madison county schools received from the base realignment and closure bill. th bill was set up by the alabama public school and college authority to help build or renovate schools. the money was originally intended to go to building a new school in the district....but the district realized in the last year there wasn't currently a need for one. kerry wilkerson, madison county schools, "they recognized it would be better spent throughout the county we have so many needs." and the district said money will also be sent to replace roofs and fulfill other needs at it's schools. the new building will also free-up the existing cafeteria and kitchen which will be renovated into five classrooms.. which means the district will be able to get rid of it's portable classrooms at the school. john light, parent "it would be awesome to get them out of the portables." in madison county sm waay 31 news. the new facility is expected to be complete