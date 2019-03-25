Speech to Text for Mueller Probe Clears Trump of Collusion

years old. this morning special council robert mueller's report on russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is out. there are two important things to note-- it clears president trump of any collusion with russia. however-- the findings do not completely exonerate the president. attorney general william barr released a summary of the main conclusions of the special counsels report. president trump has already declared a -- quote -- "complete and total exoneration." but democrats are calling for the full report to be released to the public. rep. jerry nadler/ new york: "it is unconscionable that president trump would try to spin the special counsel's findings as if his conduct was remotely acceptable." the representative also said the house intelligence committee plans to ask barr to testify before the committee. this morning-- alabama congressman mo brooks is responding to the special counsel's report. congressman brooks said quote, "the mueller report completely vindicates president trump and his entire campaign. neither president trump nor the trump campaign engaged in collusion with the russians to illegally interfere with america's presidential election!" alabama congressman bradley byrne responded to the report as well saying it's very clear there was no collusion between the president and russia. take a listen to what he had to say. it's over. the investigations are over. now, congress needs to get its business. the business of the people of the united states of america and quit chasing after these phony investigations. they are only wasting money and time. so, i'm glad to have it over. the president and his people have been exonerated. it is time to move on. attorney general william barr is expected to sit down with robery muller to see how much--if any-- of the report he