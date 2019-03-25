Speech to Text for Church Fire Under Investigation

happening today -- the state fire marshall will likely be releasing a report about a fire that destroyed a madison county church. the fire happened at mount pisgah seventh day adventist church on church street...that's near highway 72. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the church now with what we are expected to learn today. good morning alyssa... the state fire marshal's office and the bureau of alcohol tobacco firearms and explosives began their investigation of the fire yesterday -- but today they are expected to tell us what they believe caused the fire. vo the fire started at mount pisgah seventh day adventist church sunday afternoon -- just after board members left their regularly scheduled meeting. the gurley fire department along with four other departments all worked together to put the fire out after about four hours gurley firefighters finished putting out hot spots and were finally able to leave the scene...leaving room for the investigation to begin. the state fire marshal's office and the a-t-f were also on scene...because the a-t-f is the federal agency responsible for investigating church