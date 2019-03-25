Clear

Wet Roads on Tap For Morning Commute

Stephen Dilsizian reports on the road conditions for 565 in Huntsville.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 7:38 AM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 7:38 AM
Posted By: Jacob Woods
Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
