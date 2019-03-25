Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start with waay 31's steven dilsizen. happening today the state fire marshal office is expected to release a report detailing the cause of a church fire in madison county. vo that fire happened at mount pisgah seventh day adventist church sunday afternoon. the fire started just an hour after board members left a meeting early. the gurley fire department along with four other departments worked to put that fire out. the a-t-f and the state fire marshal invetigated the cause. right now the church is working to figure out where they will hold service on saturday. a man accused in a deadly car wreck in arab could face more charges. right now-- jeremy jones just faces dui charges. arab police say jones ran a red light and t-boned the car nicole penn was driving. she was pronounced dead at the scene-- her husband was also in the car with her survived. alabama is considering expanding the "stand your ground" law to apply to churches. it's called the alabama church protection act. it would justify the use of deadly force-- including guns-- in churches if you feel like you're in danger. the bill is currently making its way through the legislature. attorney general william barr is expected to sit down with special council robert muller to find out how much of the special counsels report can be released to the public. muller released his findings to barr yesterday. barr released a statement saying muller's report clears president trump of any collusion with russia-- but stops short of completely exonerating the president. the israeli military is reinforcing troops along the gaza border and calling up reserves after a rocket attack on an israeli home this morning. israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu said he is cutting his visit to washington short-- and will leave after meeting with president trump this morning in light of the attack. it's the furthest a rocket has been fired into israel since the 20-14 war. singer, songwriter and producer scott walker died at 76-years-old. record label 4ad made the annoucement this morning and confirmed the singer died on friday. walker was part of the popular 60's band, the walker brothers, who had hits like "the sun ain't gonna shine anymore." he was also a film composer with his last project being the 2018 natalie portman move "vox lux." vice president mike pence will be in huntsville tomorrow. he'll be here for the national space council meeting. the madison county sheriffs office says there could be a few traffic delays. redstone arsenal also says it could temporarily close off roads or buildings. this morning the powerball jackpot is sitting at 750- million dollars. no body won this weekend's jackpot-- and you next chance to win will be this wednesday. for people who live in alabama-- that means crossing state lines to give