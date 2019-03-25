Speech to Text for Cause of Church Fire Under Investigation

and apple devices. new information on the madison county church that caught fire this afternoon. we first brought you this as breaking news on waay 31 news at six. since then, the state fire marshal's office and the a-t-f went to the church to begin their investigations. the deputy fire marshal told us they can't comment since the investigation is happening now. but he said they'll likely give us more information tomorrow. also since six ... gurley volunteer firefighters finished putting out any hot spots ... took down their yellow tape ... and headed out. the fire happened at mount pisgah seventh day adventist church near highway 72 east in gurley. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now after being at the church all afternoon and tonight. sarah. greg, church service here at mount pisgah seventh day adventist is reserved for saturdays ... but some members were here this afternoon for a regularly scheduled board meeting ... and left right on time ... carolyn ward-moore "the timing is very providential as far as i'm concerned." church member carolyn ward- moore had just gotten home from mount pisgah seventh day adventist church and was still in her car when she got the call about the fire ... cwm "i was surprised to see this much damage, i really was." especially since she'd been at the church just an hour before the fire started ... church services are on saturdays ... but ward moore and pastor auldwin humphrey were both in the building today for a regularly scheduled board meeting ... auldwin humphrey "we cut the agenda short, and now i'm beginning to think that was a good thing." the gurley fire department took the lead ... but a total of five fire departments worked together to get the fire out ... hemsi was on the scene too ... along with four law enforcement agencies including the state fire marshal's office and the a-t-f ... the federal agency whose job it is to investigate church fires. i talked with humphrey while lights were flashing and agency officials were still on the scene ... he said he's thankful no one was hurt ... and knows the day could have been much worse ... ah "if we had carried out that agenda, we would have still been in there when something happened." now that everyone's safe ... it's time to figure out what's next ... and although ward moore said today's timing was perfect ... she knows it'll take time and resources to rebuild ... cwm "we don't have a large membership. every dime we have is given out of love and sacrifice." humphrey said right now it's too soon to say what the plan is for saturday's services ... but he's confident everything is going to work out ... live in gurley ss waay