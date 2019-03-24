Speech to Text for State Lawmakers Discuss Alabama State Lottery

in the attack. new information. right now .. no winner in last night's drawing means the powerball is making its way closer to a billion dollars. the jackpot is up to 750 million. some folks from alabama who like to gamble ... go to other states to buy lottery tickets. meanwhile ... state lawmakers are discussing whether to bring a lottery here. waay 31's sierra phillips is live in ardmore tennessee with more on the odds alabama might gamble on a lottery, sierra? greg, everyone i talked with here today buying lottery tickets crossed the state line to test their luck. soon, there's a chance they might be able to stay in alabama to get their tickets. but it all depends on whether a bill being discussed right now at the alabama state legislature is the lucky ticket. willis - "part of its fun, part of its you never know" tom willis and lanelle miller head to ardmore tennessee every 5 weeks to test their luck with lottery games. miller -"why would we come to tennessee when we could have it in alabama?" miller told me its about time alabama follows suit with its border states. willis "people will come up here and buy the tickets here and the revenue will go to tennessee and other states instead of alabama... and alabama could use it" the vote for an alabama lottery could be making its way to voting booths in october of 2020. but first the bill has to pass the legislature. and where the money goes will be a huge factor when it comes to making that happen. miller - "it would benefit schools, roads, everything" the last time a lottery bill got close to passing the legislature was in 2016. but the odds were not in the bill's favor, partly because there was disagreement on where the money should go. the bill testing its luck this time around would mandate half the money go to education. the other half would go to the general fund. willis - "they want to raise our gas tax when they could substitute lottery for the gas tax" senator jim mcclendon said the lottery could potentially bring in 250 million dollars a year to the state. there's still plenty of things that need to fall into place before that happens. meanwhile lotto lovers in alabama will have to make the trek across state lines. willis "somebody's gotta win so why not me? according to the tennessee lottery, its raised more than 4.8 billion for education programs since 2004. the next drawing for the powerball will be this wednesday. reporting live in ardmore tennessee, sierra phillips, waay31