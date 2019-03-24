Speech to Text for Crews Investigating Church Fire in Gurley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news ... five fire departments and law enforcement just left the scene of a church fire in gurley. it happened at mount pisgah seventh day adventist church on church street near highway 72 ...in gurley. good evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live out there now with what shes learned so far ... in the last 45 minutes the gurley fire chief told us they got the call about the fire just after two o'clock ... but unfortunately that's all he could tell us ... you can see there's extensive damage to the roof here ... and at one point there were five fire departments out here trying to get the fire under control ... gurley is the only department on the scene now and the chief told us the cause of the fire is under investigation ... he also said the state fire marshal and the bureau of alcohol tobacco firearms and explosives are taking the lead and on their way out here now ... i plan to stay here and find out what's next in the investigation ... and will have reaction from the church's pastor for you tonight on waay 31 news at ten ... live in gurley ss waay 31