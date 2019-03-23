Speech to Text for FLU AND ALLERGY SEASON COLLIDE IN HUNTSVILLE

it. this year some local clinics are seeing people come in earlier with allergy issues than last. that's partially because this year less people have gotten the flu, which means those allergy symptoms aren't covered up by those more serious flu symptoms. i talked with some allergy and flu sufferers here at big spring park as well as a nurse practitioner about how we can expect the flu season to end and allergy season to kick off. newcomb- "even if i'm on medicine someone in my family always gets sick with it and it really sucks" this year katie newcomb was the first in her family to catch the flu...but says pretty soon her mom and brother were reaching for the tissues. newcomb "coughing a lot it was awful." north alabama continues to lead the pack with the highest amount of flu outbreaks and in alabama public health's most recent numbers the death toll has risen to 64. but there's some good news. the flu is starting to settle, with less reported cases this time around. nurse practitioner cynthia whitten is seeing that in her own clinic here in huntsville. whitten - "now we're beginning to see the sinus infections and the upper respiratory infections" this year - whitten is seeing more people head to the clinic earlier in the season with allergy symptoms partially because the flu hasn't hit huntsville as hard as it did last year. whitten - "we saw a lot more flu a lot later in the year so that we didn't see the allergies because people were just sick with the flu" this year - allergies may be less overshadowed by the flu as it tapers off. sear "especially as spring rolls around a lot of pollen down here" pollen.com is already reporting high pollen counts and as allergy sufferers enjoyed the beautiful weather saturday they tell me they're feeling it. newcomb "with the pollen like crazy, yes it has" but everyone i talked with saturday isn't letting allergies slow them down. sear "we're still getting outside, come down to big spring park, get our energy out and that's important" we aren't completely out of the woods when it comes to flu season, nurse practitioner whitten recommends getting your flu shot, washing your hands, and if you have to go to a clinic sick wear a mask. in huntsville, sierra phillips, waay31