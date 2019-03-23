Speech to Text for CHURCHES ACROSS NORTH ALABAMA ATTEND SECURITY CONFERENCE

alabama attended a security conference at whitesburg baptist church today. thanks for joining us -- i'm will robinson-smith. waay 31's alex torres perez spoke to church members about why they are taking steps to keep their churches safe. natsot get down on the ground. or drop your weapon. this is a simulation of what could happen in real life... an active shooter. it's a situation these people pray doesn't happen at their church. "you never know when somebody is going to come in and overtake your church or hurt somebody in your church." lysia hall attended the north alabama church security conference with other members of her church's security team. the goal of the conference is to provide churches with information and training sources in their communities to start a security team that keeps their members safe. churches today must take action. edward hill helped organized the event, and he says all churches must have some kind of security plan especially since today's environment is so much different than when he was younger. biggest thing was chewing gum at church and getting a spanking. today, people come in and try to hurt the congregants and, or attack our church just because of our faith and, or our belief system. it's a situation that's all too real... like last week's shooting in new zealand that left at least 50 people dead or in 2017 when a gunman entered a church in texas and killed 26 people. that's why some businesses help train people to be prepared in case it happens where they are at. churches have got to realize it is a real thing. it's a real threat. whether they use us or somebody else. find somebody that will help you put together a security team. reporting in hsv, atp waay 31 news. it is up to a church to decide what kinds of security measures it wants to take, whether it involves armed or not armed security. alabama is considering expanding the "stand your ground" law to apply to churches. it's called the alabama church protection act. it would justify the use of deadly force ... including guns ... in churches if you feel like you're in danger. local churches we talked with had a range of opinions. supporters said they believe everyone has the right to defend themselves in any situation. opponents said they don't believe