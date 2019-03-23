Speech to Text for HUNTSVILLE HOMEOWNER GRIEVES LOSS OF HOME AFTER HOUSE FIRE

right now -- huntsville fire and rescue is investigating what caused a fire that severely damaged 2 town homes. it happened around 10 o'clock last night on steeplechase drive. 7 units responded to the fire. thanks for joining us this evening -- i'm will robinson-smith. waay 31's alex torres-perez spoke to one of the home owners as he got a first-hand look at his damaged home. will, the owner of this home behind me tells me he was actually taking a nap when he woke up, smelled the smoke and saw the flames. "i got to go. i got to get out of the house because i don't want to get burned up. i don't want to die here. " that was the first thought that popped into david gunther's head as soon as he saw the flames at his town home friday night. he was left without words after returning home saturday and seeing the damage. "nat sot unbelievable" now, he is going through the rubble, picking up what he can. " what can you do?" gunther had been living at this home for 37 years and says it hurts to see his house in this condition. "this was my daddy's house! i'mma clean it up as best as i can." still he's thankful the fire only damaged the back of the home. "could be worse. my whole house could have burnt down." without electricity or hot water, gunther says he doesn't have a choice but to stay at his burnt out home tonight. but at the same time he says things happen for a reason and it will all work out in the end. "i'll put it in god's hands." reporting in hsv, atp waay 31 news. at this time, huntsville fire has not been able to reach the other town