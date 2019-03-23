Speech to Text for Strangers Steal Dogs They Thought were Abandoned

the madison county sheriff's office is investigating a theft case. they say 9 trained hunting dogs were stolen from this property on baltimore hill road! according to the owner, a group of people took the beagles and coon hounds believing they were abandoned. thanks for joining us tonight... i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. investigators say 3 of the dogs were returned and now they are trying to find the rest. waay31s sierra phillips spoke to the property owner who said he hasn't pressed charges yet, but that could change if he doesn't get all of his dogs back. she's live there now with how everything unfolded, sierra? there are 5 dogs still here on the property either on a chain or in a cage. deputies say the owner isn't violating any laws since huntsville's no tethering ordinance doesn't extend here into the county. investigators also said the dogs were not abandoned since the owner checks on them multiple times a day. "she said it'd been better for you if you had that chain tied around your neck rather than those dogs" that's what this property owner told me one woman said to him as she and a group of people took his dogs on sunday. he did not want to show his face on camera. "you just can't go onto people's property and take things off" he says they told him they were taking the dogs because they believed no one was taking care of them. he didn't know the people or how to contact them. me- "why did they think they didn't have any food?" "i don't know...i don't know...i don't know" the dog owner doesn't live here on the property but says a family member used to live here in a trailer. he moved the trailer off the property last friday, to make room to build a new home. that left the property almost empty. me "when i came up here it kind of seemed like the dogs were abandoned" "yes, because the trailer is moved." neighbors didn't want to go on camera-- but some said they worry about the dogs and the dogs often bark through the night. the property owner insists these dogs are well taken care of and he just wants them back. "we playing a waiting game right now" the madison county sheriff's office says if you see animals, you believe are in danger or abandoned, contact animal control. they say even if you have good intentions, it's still a crime to take something that doesn't belong to you. in madison county, sierra phillips, waay31 news