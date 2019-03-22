Speech to Text for City to Install Hidden Cameras to Stop Vandalism

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening... the crown jewel of rainsville is getting a huge upgrade. the city's sports complex has been vandalized in recent years . waay-31s alexis scott explains the city's plan to make the complex a field of dreams once again. by day -- this place is home to baseball, softball and all-star tournaments. but at night -- people are spray painting buildings and even trying to steal equipment. now -- by the end of next week -- there will be several hidden cameras on every building here. the parks and recreation director told me it's something they've been needing for a long time sammy smith, parks and recreation director "people don't realize. when they do vandalism they may not be doing much damage but we have to put manpower and work into cleaning it up, and re-fixing whatever it is, so maybe this will help cut down on some of that." locals refer to the rainsville sports complex as the "field of dreams." but upkeep has been a nightmare for parks and recreation director sammy smith. just last week -- someone sprayed graffiti all over storage units and buildings. last year, someone tried to steal about 60-thousand- dollars worth of equipment . smith says he's been trying for years to get city council to help, and finally got the answer he was looking for on monday. sammy smith, parks and recreation director "we had to go through some more hurdles like getting wifi to different areas and stuff like that, and it finally just all came together." smith told me the city will pay for the security cameras, and accepted a bid from a local security company. he told me the cameras will have wifi so he can check on the park while he's there and when he's not. some cameras will be on the light poles and some will be placed around every building. sammy smith, parks and recreation director "i'll be glad to get it. i'll feel a little bit ... i can check at night and see what's going on." smith says the field of dreams should be a safe environment and no one should ever feel uneasy about coming here. sammy smith, parks and recreation director "adults are always here at the park, and we're always available for anybody that has any questions who come to the park." smith told me he hopes with the new technology -- he and his team can keep the park safe for everyone -- including his team. reporting in dekalb county -- alexis scott waay-31 news right now -- people in lee county are still working to