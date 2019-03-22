Speech to Text for Bill Would Change Marriage Licenses to Forms

tonight we're looking into a plan in alabama to stop marriage licenses. the senate unanimously passed the measure ... which is aimed at stopping local probate judges who don't condone same-sex marriage. waay 31's casey albritton is at the madison county courthouse to explain what the new process would look like. under the new plan, couples would come here to get marriage "forms" ... basically the same thing, but not technically a license. i talked to couples coming here all day for their marriage licenses ... they tell me as long as it still means the same thing, it doesn't matter much. "we don't care whether it's called a license, a form, a contract, smoke signal." reverend richard barham has been presiding over marriages for more than 20 years at the spirit of cross church in huntsville. when he heard about a bill to end marriage licenses, he said it doesn't bother him. "the forms would be on the state side of things as far as the church goes, we'll continue to have our marriage ceremonies as we always have." in the past, some alabama probate judges have refused marriage licenses to gay couples. this bill will get rid of the requirement to have a judge- issued license... instead just requiring couples to fill out 'marriage forms' at the courthouse. reverend barham is gay. he says he's monitored activity in madison county over the years, and is happy with what he sees. "madison county probate office has been professional and welcoming. even gay couples." he says he doesn't care what the document is called. "our position is that as long as the marriage rights are given to same-sex couples, that's the most important thing." reverend barham says he'll be watching closely as the bill now moves to the house. "every person is made in the very image of god and that it is a recognition of the love that our people have for one another." madison county courthouse workers told me they only reject marriage licenses, when couples don't have the required documents. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.