Speech to Text for At Least $1M in County Flood Damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

disaster declaration. i am here in nathan estates where countless homes flooded and people are trying to get their lives back together. we know federal and state officials have already been in this neighborhood documenting damage to peoples homes. but this week they were here to specifically go over county damage reports, which doesn't include damage to homes. gregory- it's really slow we've had to wait several weeks for the moisture content to dry out of the studs so we could start putting in dry wall. with some sheet rock installed, amber gregory says there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to make her flood damaged home livable. gregory- nobody thinks about what happens after the flood while your trying to rebuild how your gonna rebuild how you are gonna afford to do it. while trying to salvage what she can, gregory says their bills haven't stopped. greogry- our mortgage payment doesn't stop. our cable and utility bills don't stop even though we aren't living here. colbert county emergency management tells us across north alabama there must be a total of 7.2 million in damage but that doesn't include damage to homes just damage to roadways and local municipalities. each county must then meet a threshold of damage for federal assistance, but there is no threshold of damage for individual assistance which would help people like greogry. gregory- we really need it. so i hope more is done and it's not forgotten about. emergency management officials tell waay31 governor ivey will have a complete damage report from colbert county by next week. then those reports will go to the federal government in the hopes of a disaster declaration. with no flood insurance greogry hopes help will come. greogry- when something like this happens and when you live in the u.s. you expect being the country that we are for people to do what's right and to help us. in the event of a presidential disaster deceleration, it will be up to the federal emergency management agency to decide if individuals qualify for assistance. in order for people to get small business loans there must be at least 25 homes or businesses with major damage, which means 40% of the homes or businesses were destroyed. live in muscle shoals bt waay31.