Speech to Text for Colbert Co. Road Repairs

attempting to elude police.. it's going to cost at least half a million dollars just to fix one road in the shoals that was damaged by flooding last month. frankfort road at wheeler mountain is continuing to cave in and it's foundation is sliding off the mountain. waay31's breken terry shows us the damage and what it will take to fix it, breken? you can see frankfort road is barricaded off because large cracks are continuging to form. the colbert county road engineer tells me some people are moving these barricades to drive on this road and that is dangerous. wilson- it's already gonna be a big enough problem to fix without people messing it up worse than it is. justin wilson's sister lives on frankfort road where a portion of it is blocked off because flood waters caused the road to cave in. he says people driving around the barricades are only putting more pressure on the road and causing it to crack. wilson- there is another way around i know it's inconvenient but it's not worth the risk. colbert county road engineer john bedford says those barricades are up for a reason... to keep people safe. bedford tells us it will cost at least $500,000 to fix the road. wilson- you gotta cut through the rock and everything else. i honestly thought it would take longer and cost a lot more money. bedford told waay31 they are hopeful the federal highway administration will pay for all of the repairs. wilson- especially in a small community like this. we don't have the budget for natural disasters the government does and should help us with that issue. look live tag: bedford tells me it could take four to six months for this road to be repaired and back open. in colbert co bt waay31. the road engineer tells us waters are starting to go down on gnat pond road... but they expect east sixth street at fennel lane to be underwater for the next several months.