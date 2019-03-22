Speech to Text for UAH Police Chase Ends in Shots Fired

this afternoon waay 31 is working to learn more about why a police chase started - that ended with an officer shooting the suspect! we first brought you this as breaking news on waay 31 news this morning. it started on the campus of university of alabama in huntsville - when a driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop. a pursuit from sparkman to university drive ended five miles away on cleveland avenue, near the dog and skate park. waay 31's sydney martin is live where that chase ended to tell us why the officer fired shots and what happens next. sydney? dan, najahe-- here at the dog and skate park, you can see the spray paint on the ground from where the suspect rammed two officer's vehicles this morning. this afternoon-- we're still waiting to learn the suspect's identity. david oswell, lives in huntsville,"something minor and things just escalate.. that's just that's just crazy." one huntsville man told me friday he was shocked to hear a traffic violation on the university of alabama in huntsville's campus led to a police pursuit with shots fired. david oswell, lives in huntsville,"it does concern me a chase like that goes on for miles." as the pursuit continued down university drive.. surveillance video from a nearby business captures multiple campus police and huntsville police cruisers racing by, with lights activated. but then things took a more dangerous turn. the university spokesperson said the suspect tried to hit two campus officers on cleveland avenue, and run one over. david oswell, lives in huntsville,"tried to hit an officer...that's just crazy...that's just hard to believe." the university says one of its officers shot at the driver of the car...and hit him multiple times. the suspect, whose name hasn't been released, is at huntsville hospital. his passenger suffered a leg injury, but we don't know how. people are still shocked how a traffic violation escalated so quickly.. david oswell, lives in huntsville, "i don't understand how someone gets to the point where they take actions like that and they put someone else's life in danger." the suspect was in serious condition this morning, but we've not gotten an update since then. in the meantime, the two campus officers are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.