Speech to Text for Miniature horse escapes and gets hit by car

new information... the escape of a miniature horse was the mane event in limestone county today. "buckshack" was hit by a car during his time on the run. he's just fine. waay 31's scottie kay shows us the bizarre encounter on lambert road. susan coffman, hit horse "trying to get home to my babies and the horse just walked right out in front of me and i hit it." 'it' is mini horse buckshack. buckshack apparently had a spur-of-the-moment idea to leave his home on friday and hoof it across town. he didn't make it very far when he came face-to-face with susan coffman's trusty steed. susan coffman, hit horse "i didn't see him coming. i couldn't swerve because there was another gentleman passing me and i would've hit him. so, it was either hit the horse or hit the car." coffman's trusty steed wasn't a ford mustang, but it is pretty new and will now have to be fixed. susan coffman, hit horse "i bought the vehicle back in september, so it doesn't have that many miles on it. it's my vehicle and, now, it's wrecked." coffman says the good news is she was buckled into her saddle, so she wasn't hurt. and the wreck didn't stop buckshack. coffman suspects the beast really wasn't horsing around. susan coffman, hit horse "he didn't slow up, he just kept going." coffman says she hopes the owner will hold their horses so buckshack doesn't get loose again ... because it could have been a lot worse. susan coffman, hit horse "i'm grateful it was just me. it could've been different. if my daughter had been in the car. i know it would've scared her really badly, because it hit on the passenger side." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news according to animal control officers - buckshack according to animal control officers - buckshack escaped from his home on miller lane. we're told buckshack's owner is currently out of town, so he's staying