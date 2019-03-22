Speech to Text for Park cleanup days scheduled

new information... madison county is sending workers out to ditto landing to help clean up after major flooding last month. they are doing the heavy lifting and more difficult work that could be dangerous for the public. waay 31's casey albritton learned how much progress they are making. 'm here at ditto landing where staff tells me where i'm's standing used to be a parking lot and about two days ago it was covered with several feet of mud. madison county workers have been out here for the past couple of days working to help clean things up, but they say there's still a long way to go." steve miner/ visitor "this is our weekend getaway so it's our second home to come here." steve miner says when ditto landing flooded, he immediately started helping clean up the area. steve miner/ visitor "we are always here for the marina to give our support for it." while help from frequent visitors is appreciated... there were larger jobs that needed to be handled. that's when madison county sent workers to help. brand quick/ ditto landing director "without them coming out and bringing their equipment and the operators and the guys and the guys who were willing to come out and help us...we would be weeks before we could even open." madison county provided dump trucks and other equipment to remove large debris. steve miner/ visitor "it's great, and what they have done here as quickly as they've done it. there was a lot of mud on these roads and off in the marina here. they made it possible to get this done very quickly." miner says he hopes things will get back to normal soon...and other ditto landing fans agree. leona matkin/ visitor "well i hope the get it restored to it's former glory." ditto landing staff told me there will be two cleanup days the public can get involved in...one on march 30th and the other on april 13th. during these clean up days, the public can help pick up debris.