Speech to Text for University Police policy on crimes on campus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight -- this man is in critical condition after he was shot by a university of alabama in huntsville campus officer. they said they tried to pull him over - but he led them on a 5 mile chase! it all came to an end on cleveland avenue. that's where officers said he tried to hit 2 police cars and run over an officer.. he was shot multiple times. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman... and i'm dan shaffer... tonight at 6.. a waay 31 i-team instant investigation. we wanted to know more about the university's policing. we found out - federal law requires them to make that information public. waay 31's sydney martin is live in downtown huntsville where the pursuit ended. sydney tell us what you uncovered. dan, najahe-- this is the university's crime and fire log for march..it's supposed to be updated daily with crimes happening on campus. however-- we learned the university is on spring break this week so no updates have been made since last thursday. the university is also required to release an annual security report, as part of the government's "clary act." the purpose is to inform the public on crime stats on campus. but we found it also explains the police department's priorities, and what they're doing to keep students and faculty safe. the 2018 report shows all campus police officers are held to the same standards as regular peace officers in alabama. that means they are required to go through state training every year --- and learn about when it's okay to fire their weapons. the report doesn't talk about the university's policy when it comes to police pursuits...we've requested that policy twice from the university-- our first request was denied. we still haven't heard back from them about our second one. however - the annual report shows enforcing traffic violations is one of department's top 10 priorities. friday's pursuit happened after clifford landers failed to pull over for a traffic violation on campus.. and the daily crime log shows another pursuit on march 9th was also for failing to stop