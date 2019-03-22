Speech to Text for One Person in Hospital After Chase, Shooting

i'm bill young new information at midday to a story we first brought you as breaking news this morning. we have brand new surveillance video of the car chase on university this morning that ended with an officer involved shooting. ake a look at your screen...a business on university drive captured multiple police cars involved in that chase. we know that chase began on the campus of the university of alabama in huntsville when a u-a-h police officer attempted to pull a mercury sable over for a traffic violation...but the driver took off. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now where that chase ended with more details of exactly what happened. bill...alyssa...it was right here along cleveland and pratt avenue in huntsville where that police chase came to an end. but not before a u-a-h police officer pulled his weapon shooting the driver of the car that they were pursuing. a spokesperson for uah confirmed to waay 31 that campus officers tried to stop a car for a traffic violation. when the driver didn't stop -- u-a-h officers followed the driver leading to a chase. huntsville police joined in to assist. the chase ended near downtown huntsville when the driver rammed the car into two u-a-h officers vehicles and tried to hit one of the officers with the car. that's when one of the u-a-h officers drew his weapon and shot the driver multiple times. the driver was taken to huntsville hospital in serious condition. the passenger was also taken to the hospital after complaining of leg pain. waay 31 has learned both u-a-h officers involved in the shooting and chase have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.