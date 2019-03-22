Speech to Text for Body Found In Creek

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- the coroner's office is expected to do an autopsy on a body found in fort payne. the body was found in wills creek just south off of prestwood drive thursday afternoon. neighbors tell waay 31 this is a popular walking trail in the area. fort payne police say the body is a white male-- and couldn't really