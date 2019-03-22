Speech to Text for Sheriff Office Investigation

any other details. new details -- an investigation by the united states department of labor uncovers how the limestone county sheriffs office violated overtime rules and failed to pay their employees. this is according to a report by the decatur daily. this is a story we've been following for months now after employees complained about working off-duty without being paid. waay31's steven dilsizian is live outside the limestone county sheriff's office with what else the investigation found. the us department of labor concluded the employees work does not count as volunteering and the sheriffs office is in violation. but now we are finding out what they specifically did. take vo: this all started after an employee filed a complaint to the department of labor saying they were forced to work without pay. the annual limestone county sheriff's rodeo is supposed to be a volunteer event, but employees said it was mandatory. the complaints listed deputies were doing patrol work, such as filing arrest warrants, while off duty. the decatur daily reports the us department of labor found the sheriff's department pressured employees into working the event and took disciplinary action to any employee who refused to volunteer. not only that, they found the office failed to pay deputies overtime hours when they had to file warrants at the courthouse outside of scheduled shifts. last month the limestone county commission settled to pay almost 50 thousand dollars to 126 deputies. take live: the decatur daily reports sheriff blakely disagrees with the findings but says the settlement brings fairness to everyone. in limestone county - sd - waay31 news.