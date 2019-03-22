Clear

Investigation Into Officer Involved Shooting

Investigation Into Officer Involved Shooting

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 7:44 AM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 7:44 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Investigation Into Officer Involved Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news at 6-- waay 31 just learned new information involving a police chase and shooting. we can now confirm a chase started early this morning on the campus of the university of alabama in huntsville-- and ended along pratt avenue. one person was shot during that pursuit. waay 31's rodneya ross is live along pratt avenue where that chase ended-- rodneya-- we understand you've also learned who fired that shot?
Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events