Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. according to the decatur daily - the us department of labor finished their investigation in the limestone county sheriffs office take vo: according to the report - the sheriff's office pressured employees into working the sheriffs rodeo an annual volunteer event and took disciplinary action to any employee who refused to volunteer. almost 50 thousand dollars will be split among 126. employees as a settlement alyssa? happening today -- the coroner's office is expected to do an autopsy on a body found in fort payne. the body was found in wills creek just south off of prestwood drive thursday afternoon. as soon as we're given more information on the autopsy we'll let you know on air and online. vice president mike pence comes to huntsville on tuesday...and there is a lot of work already underway. the vice president will be here as part of the national space council meeting. the madison county sheriffs office says there could be a few traffic delays. redstone arsenal also says it could temporarily close off roads or buildings. you're taking a live look outside of special council robert mueller's office in washington d.c. several reporters are lined up as several have speculated that mueller's report be ready very soon. according to abc news sources, no more indictments are expected the probe into russian interference in the 2016 election. so far, 37 indictments or guilty pleas have come from the investigation and 5 prison sentences. u.s. forces say 2 american service members were killed during an operation in afghanistan. the statement from us forces didn't specify where they were located or who they were fighting. their names will be released once all family is notified.. happening today-- single lane closures are taking place on i-565 starting at 9 this morning. the closures are at various locations on both east-and- west bound lanes of i-565 in limestone county. it's just for repairs to the barrier cables. it should wrap up by 3 this afternoon. the decatur police department is accepting applications for its explorer program. the program is for young adults who aspire to have a career in law enforcement. the deadline to submit the application is april 15th. happening today -- people in huntsville whose garbage wasn't picked up thursday will have it picked up today. the city reports an increase in garbage this week-- so it's put them behind a day. recycling pickup, managed by the solid waste disposal authority, is