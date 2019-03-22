Speech to Text for Waiting for Mueller Report Release

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --happening now --several reporters --outside washington dc office of robert mueller --speculation his report into russian interference in 2016 election --may wrap up soon --sources tell abc news they don't expect more indictments --president repeated in fox interview aired this morning --believes investigation is a hoax --37 indictments or guilty pleas so