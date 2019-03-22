Clear

Waiting for Mueller Report Release

Waiting for Mueller Report Release

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 7:11 AM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 7:11 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for Waiting for Mueller Report Release

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --happening now --several reporters --outside washington dc office of robert mueller --speculation his report into russian interference in 2016 election --may wrap up soon --sources tell abc news they don't expect more indictments --president repeated in fox interview aired this morning --believes investigation is a hoax --37 indictments or guilty pleas so
Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events