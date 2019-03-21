Speech to Text for Customer wants reimbursement for damage caused by contaminated gas

new information tonight on a story we first brought you monday ... as you might recall, we reported the exxon gas station on governors drive reimbersed more than a dozen people for damage to their cars because of gas contaminated with water ... after that story aired, a frustrated customer reached out to waay 31 claiming the owner refuses to pay him back in full ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live at the exxon after talking to the customer and owner about what's keeping them from settling up ... ian bragg and his wife pulled up to one of these pumps the day before they closed last week and pumped a full tank of gas ... he said their car immediately started sputtering ... and now he's out over a thousand bucks and the gas station owner isn't willing to pay him back in full ian bragg "he goes through it line by line. he gets to spark plugs and says 'you got platinum spark plugs, you're taking advantage of me.'" that's the story ian bragg told me and the exxon store owner backs it up ... he's not paying for two line items on the list of repairs bragg says were brought on by contaminated gas pumped at the exxon station ...those items are the spark plugs and a charge labeled "customer pay shop repair for supplies"... ib "i called nissan again, trying to make him happy. nissan was like 'this is the cost of the lubricants, the nuts, the bolts. the random stuff we can't itemize, we have to just put it as a charge.'" both line items add up to just shy of 215 dollars ... bragg wants exxon to reimburse him for the full one thousand ninety-three dollars and seventy-six cents he spent on damage done to his nissan rogue and having it towed. ib "having the money, we're breaking even. it's like not even helping us. we're just trying to get back to where we were." and for bragg's family ... that money means more now than ever ... ib "i have a baby on the way. i need the money that i paid with a credit card to be reimbursed." the exxon owner didn't want to talk to me on camera but said he's happy to pay bragg for everything but the spark plugs and shop fee ... he said he wants to help make things right with customers who pumped the contaminated gas ... but he won't be taken advantage of ... he went on to say bragg's request is way more than the average 650 dollars he's paying back ... but now bragg's fed up ... and is starting the paperwork for his next move ... ib "i told him, i'm like 'please pay me what you owe me to fix what is broken. if not, i will have to sue you.' his response was 'do what you have to do.'" bragg told me he did his best to do all of this by the book ... he said he's been here four times including today to make sure he was getting the right quotes from the right places ... but we also know not everyone is having the same problem ... the company told us they've already paid back at least fifteen people ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news ... the exxon station clerk told us repairs should wrap up tomorrow once everything's fixed the state has to come out for a final inspection before gas