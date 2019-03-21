Speech to Text for Vote for Mr. Basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the court, handful of north albama players are up for mr. basketball, kobe brown, he's already huntsville player of the year, auston leslie, from westminster christian, the record holder from lindsay lane, tommy murr and cayden millican, the savior for plainview's state championship two years in a row, other players hail from montgomery and birmingham area, if you want to vote head to our website, waaytv dot com. i hope you got your brackets in to the waay 31 bracket challenge. they're now closed, but you can see how your bracket is doing on our website,waay tv dot com back slash waay to win. ad-lib sports