Speech to Text for Fort Payne Police investigating after body found in creek

happening now - fort payne police are investigating after a body was found in a creek. the body was found around noon today in wills creek off prestwood drive. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. neighbors tell waay31s sierra phillips they're shocked this happened right in their backyard. less than 12 hours ago a body was found here at wills creek. right now -as police investigate- neighbors of this popular nature walk spot are rethinking their outdoor activities. holbrook- "i'd seen that it was a body found on prestwood drive...and i was like that's close to home" andrea holbrook grew up and lives here on prestwood drive. if you walk down her driveway and cross the street, you run right into wills creek holbrook - "i used to play on that road when i was a kid.... i wouldn't dare let her now" there's a feeling of uneasiness throughout the neighborhood. holbrook "i'm still in shock" everyone i talked with told me their biggest concern is just not knowing why. holbrook "i'd like to know what happened" we know limited details-- fort payne police say they were called to the creek around 12:40, that's when they found the body of a white male. we're waiting to learn who he was and how he died. meanwhile neighbors say they're worried about their safety. holbrook "i played out in this yard when i was a kid, my parents didn't have to watch me....what's happened?" the dekalb county coroner says they'll start the autopsy friday morning. in fort payne, sierra phillips waay31 news.