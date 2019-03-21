Speech to Text for Demand for Welders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

start in 2021. they're one of the highest in demand jobs here in north alabama. we're talking about welders. in tonight's skilled to work story, waay 31's will robinson- smith explains how a huntsville man's path to improve his own career may benefit others along the way. with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing drawing closer, heath ware reflects on how a nasa initiative more than 15 years ago led him to his current job as a self-employed welder. ware i cut my teeth on welding with the great moon buggy race in 2003. ware and a team of high schoolers with the huntsville center for technology snagged the award for best design out of 29 teams from 10 states. the experience came amid a push from his high school counselor toward the skilled trades that started because ware was a bit old for a high schooler. ware i would've been a 16-year-old freshman in high school. and they were afraid i would not graduate high school, being that i would be almost 19 graduating. they figured i would turn 18 and leave school. as it turned out ware didn't leave and in fact, he graduated from grissom high school with honors before moving onto wallace state in cullman county. after graduating top of his class, he worked at a pharmaceutical company for several years before stepping out on his own. ware i've never been unemployed, unless by choice, as a skilled tradesman. i've always had a job and a high paying job with skilled trades. even so, ware decided to head back to school, this time at drake state in huntsville. he's working to get new certifications to make himself even more marketable. ware it's less bewildering because i've actually been in the industry, i've seen how it actually works so you know that your instructors are not, they're actually telling you what it's actually going to be like in the real world. robinson-smith beyond getting his own certifications, ware says one of the benefits of coming back to school for a second time is being able to use his real-world experience to mentor some of the younger students. ware i'm more of a role model with some of the students cause they've come to me and want to know what it's like in the real world, or 'hey, i'm about to graduate. i've got my first interview with a and if you'd like to learn more about some of the welding programs available at drake and wallace state, head over to waaytv.com. click the "skilled to work" tab at the